Sentinel (SENT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.93 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. Sentinel has a total market cap of $8.93 million and approximately $633,487.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

U Network (UUU) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

