SelfSell Price Tops $0.0039 on Exchanges (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $1.80 million worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Bitinka and OKEx. Over the last week, SelfSell has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SelfSell alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00034734 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000513 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com . SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SelfSell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfSell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.