Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Receives $42.74 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.74.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SEE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.63 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 21,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,205. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 121.14%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

