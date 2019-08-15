Seal Network (SEAL) Reaches Market Cap of $439,905.00

Seal Network (CURRENCY:SEAL) traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Seal Network has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Seal Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Seal Network has a total market capitalization of $439,905.00 and approximately $817.00 worth of Seal Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00273899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.70 or 0.01342608 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023757 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00096112 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Seal Network Token Profile

Seal Network’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,110,690 tokens. The official message board for Seal Network is medium.com/sealnetwork . The Reddit community for Seal Network is /r/Seal_Network . Seal Network’s official website is seal.network . Seal Network’s official Twitter account is @seal_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Seal Network Token Trading

Seal Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seal Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seal Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seal Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

