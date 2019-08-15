Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) is a leading global provider of engineered solutions & advanced materials. From their origins as paper-making experts during the Renaissance to their cutting-edge technologies that solve today’s modern business challenges, SWM has consistently demonstrated a forward-looking approach to helping their customers succeed. In recent years, as they focused on expanding their reach beyond fiber-based materials, SWM established & grew its Advanced Materials & Structures platform to include expertise and capabilities in resin-based technologies and materials. As part of this effort, SWM acquired and integrated several global leaders specializing in market-leading netting & high-performance TPU films, including Argotec, Conwed Plastics and DelStar Technologies. SWM also acquired its subsidiary Filtrexx International, a global leader in the research & development of sustainable, compost-based solutions for erosion control and storm water management. “

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:SWM traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.24. The stock had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,551. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $42.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.45.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $269.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,974,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter valued at $771,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 106,833 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

