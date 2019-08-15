Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Position Cut by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,474,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,083,000 after acquiring an additional 391,542 shares during the last quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,613,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,032,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,192,000 after acquiring an additional 104,295 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 997,975.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,018,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 985,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after acquiring an additional 57,835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,463. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.97 and a one year high of $58.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.16.

