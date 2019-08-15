Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 644,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413,791 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $37,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 997,975.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,018,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,935 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,158,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8,901.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 488,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,039,000 after purchasing an additional 482,736 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,474,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,083,000 after purchasing an additional 391,542 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 483,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,807,000 after purchasing an additional 312,771 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $54.14. 9,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,463. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.97 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.16.

