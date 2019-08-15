Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Short Interest Update

Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,930,100 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the June 30th total of 3,713,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 913,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SNDR stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,943. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.98. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $27.90.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNDR. Stephens began coverage on Schneider National in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Schneider National from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Schneider National by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after acquiring an additional 254,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schneider National by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 209,159 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Schneider National by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,312,000. 24.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

