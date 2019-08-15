SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives Neutral Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has a $260.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $245.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBAC. New Street Research downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of SBA Communications from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a neutral rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $228.31.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.57. 11,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,192. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $146.13 and a 12 month high of $260.50.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 6,453 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $1,353,258.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,632,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,847 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $8,283,572.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,842,710.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,762 shares of company stock valued at $17,727,224. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 103.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.