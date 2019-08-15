SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives Neutral Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has a $260.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $245.00.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBAC. New Street Research downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of SBA Communications from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a neutral rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $228.31.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.57. 11,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,192. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $146.13 and a 12 month high of $260.50.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.
In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 6,453 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $1,353,258.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,632,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,847 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $8,283,572.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,842,710.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,762 shares of company stock valued at $17,727,224. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 103.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
