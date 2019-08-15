Sandy Spring Bank Sells 2,115 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 459,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 48,292 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 280,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 125,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 105,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.83. 548,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,506,328. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.