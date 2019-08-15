Sandy Spring Bank Has $2.01 Million Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

IXN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,466. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.25. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $134.75 and a twelve month high of $188.59.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

