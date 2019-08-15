Sandy Spring Bank Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.86.

NYSE LMT traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $370.68. The company had a trading volume of 285,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,291. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.18 and a fifty-two week high of $381.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $366.41. The company has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

In other news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,177,560.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. purchased 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

