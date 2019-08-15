Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $145.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,491,223. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $125.81 and a 1 year high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

