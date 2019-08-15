salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,677 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 111,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,665,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,193 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,247,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,009,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,132 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 158.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,901,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $301,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,713 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,716,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,208,366,000 after acquiring an additional 698,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 40.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,711,659 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $259,710,000 after acquiring an additional 495,428 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 15,271 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.31, for a total transaction of $2,402,281.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 327 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $50,210.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,547.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,671 shares of company stock worth $47,578,569. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,468,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.20 billion, a PE ratio of 97.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $113.60 and a twelve month high of $167.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.66.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

