salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 747.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,854 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,096 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in salesforce.com by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,894 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $125,446,000 after purchasing an additional 75,502 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in salesforce.com by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,256 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in salesforce.com by 1,939.5% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 425,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 404,698 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM stock traded up $2.55 on Thursday, hitting $142.27. 442,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,468,685. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $113.60 and a 12-month high of $167.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.20 billion, a PE ratio of 98.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Compass Point began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.09, for a total transaction of $96,775.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,561.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total value of $50,210.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,547.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,671 shares of company stock worth $47,578,569. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.