Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Shares Up 8.8%

Salazar Resources Ltd (CVE:SRL)’s stock price shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, 21,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 180,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a market cap of $21.50 million and a PE ratio of 92.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18.

Salazar Resources Company Profile (CVE:SRL)

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba Project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 30,327 hectares in the provinces of Bolivar and Los Rios, Ecuador.

