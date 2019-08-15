SafeInsure Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last Week (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00004936 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $672,801.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00551045 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003130 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000826 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded up 89.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 3,319,979 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

