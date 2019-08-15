Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) Short Interest Update

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 688,100 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 592,200 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

NYSE SFE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,096. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.80 million, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.87. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $2.60. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 22,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 516,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 82,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

