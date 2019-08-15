Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SACH traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 657 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,492. Sachem Capital has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

