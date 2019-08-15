RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €22.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RWE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €23.90 ($27.79) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €25.29 ($29.41).

RWE stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) on Wednesday, reaching €25.48 ($29.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,621 shares. RWE has a 52 week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52 week high of €23.28 ($27.07). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.81.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

