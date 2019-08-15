Rurelec (LON:RUR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.50

Shares of Rurelec Plc (LON:RUR) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), with a volume of 1004855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Rurelec Company Profile (LON:RUR)

Rurelec PLC engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, and operation of power generation assets in Latin America. The company owns and develops power generation facilities on national and regional grids; and sells electricity on commercial terms through capacity payments or power purchase agreements.

