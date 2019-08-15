Rubycoin Trading Down 1.8% This Week (RBY)

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Rubycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. Rubycoin has a market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $45.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rubycoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rubycoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00023516 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000288 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005018 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Rubycoin

RBY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,236,674 coins. Rubycoin’s official website is www.rubycoin.org . The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg

Rubycoin Coin Trading

Rubycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rubycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.