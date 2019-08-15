Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,883 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 17.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,226,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,798 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,762,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,951,000 after purchasing an additional 483,889 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 49.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 848,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,408,000 after purchasing an additional 280,915 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,572.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 288,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after purchasing an additional 271,091 shares during the period. Finally, Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,691,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 43,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $3,287,455.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William E. Franklin sold 8,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $674,564.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,458 shares of company stock worth $31,198,755 in the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Copart to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.07 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.77.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.35. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $79.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $553.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.