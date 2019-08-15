Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,163 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,453,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,329,154,000 after purchasing an additional 190,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,854,000 after purchasing an additional 166,510 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Incyte by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,014,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,296,000 after purchasing an additional 41,396 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Incyte by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,861,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,145,000 after purchasing an additional 276,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,737,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 8,357 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $735,081.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $76,633.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,040 shares of company stock valued at $9,627,376 in the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $81.06 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. Incyte had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $529.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

