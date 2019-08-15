Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 81.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 46.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 137.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total value of $775,960.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,389.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMP stock opened at $122.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $153.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 37.73%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Ameriprise Financial upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.50.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

