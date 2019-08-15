Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 5,202 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1,572.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 321,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after buying an additional 302,104 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1,680.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 210,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 199,032 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NI opened at $28.69 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.32.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,988.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph W. Mulpas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $357,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,405 shares of company stock worth $2,594,930 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

