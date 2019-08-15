Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Director William M. Hayes Sells 18,369 Shares

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) Director William M. Hayes sold 18,369 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RGLD stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,371. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.21. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $131.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 73.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Gold to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays cut shares of Royal Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC cut shares of Royal Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,382,000 after purchasing an additional 40,512 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth $707,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

