Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on THC. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price target on Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Tenet Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Tenet Healthcare from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 price target on Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.62.

NYSE THC opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $34.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 28.95% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L acquired 27,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $575,629.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

