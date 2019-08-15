Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.30. Rosetta Stone shares last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 2,830 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RST. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Rosetta Stone from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get Rosetta Stone alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $427.03 million, a PE ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.80.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $45.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Sonia Galindo sold 4,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $107,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas M. Pierno sold 111,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $2,667,143.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,863,454.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,869 shares of company stock worth $2,915,854 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 87.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 60,006 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 4.6% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,826,000 after acquiring an additional 74,680 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rosetta Stone during the fourth quarter worth about $3,686,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rosetta Stone during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 15.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile (NYSE:RST)

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.