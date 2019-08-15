Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rosehill Resources Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. Its principally producing assets located in Texas and New Mexico and its investment activity will be focused on the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. Rosehill Resources Inc., formerly known as KLR Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Rosehill Resources alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Shares of ROSE stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $1.48. 1,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Rosehill Resources has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $8.75.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $3.10. Rosehill Resources had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 104.39%. The business had revenue of $71.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rosehill Resources will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rosehill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rosehill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Rosehill Resources by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rosehill Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rosehill Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

About Rosehill Resources

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rosehill Resources (ROSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rosehill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosehill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.