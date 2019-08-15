Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 260 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 21.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LSXMA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 852.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,539,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,644,000 after buying an additional 1,377,654 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the second quarter worth approximately $12,069,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 29.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 549,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,995,000 after buying an additional 123,795 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 20.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 720,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,514,000 after buying an additional 120,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 51.7% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 277,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,583,000 after buying an additional 94,407 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $47.54.

In other news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $46,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

