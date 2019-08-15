Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 53,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $80.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.47. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.66 and a twelve month high of $80.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

