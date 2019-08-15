Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Sells $1,653,000.00 in Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total value of $1,653,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ROKU traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.40. 8,935,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,552,104. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,617.50 and a beta of 2.04. Roku Inc has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $142.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.62.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.36 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Roku by 12.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,108,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,553,000 after acquiring an additional 767,418 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at about $573,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,477,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Roku by 30.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Roku by 34.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 19,486 shares during the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Roku from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Vertical Group raised shares of Roku from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.98.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

