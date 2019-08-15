Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Sells $1,653,000.00 in Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total value of $1,653,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of ROKU traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.40. 8,935,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,552,104. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,617.50 and a beta of 2.04. Roku Inc has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $142.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.62.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.36 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Roku from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Vertical Group raised shares of Roku from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.98.
Roku Company Profile
Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.
