Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) Announces Earnings Results

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports.

RTTR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,087. The company has a market cap of $8.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

