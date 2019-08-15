Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Shares Down 3.6%

Rio2 Ltd (CVE:RIO) shares were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.53, approximately 203,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 210,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The stock has a market cap of $61.48 million and a PE ratio of -3.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Rio2 alerts:

Rio2 (CVE:RIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rio2 Limited operates as a precious metals company in Americas. The company has right and option to acquire interests in seven gold exploration prospects, which is located in Peru, covering an area of approximately 19,000 hectares. It had also applied for 10,000 hectares of exploration concessions in Nicaragua.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.