Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,650.73 ($60.77).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Investec downgraded shares of Rio Tinto to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,824 ($63.03) to GBX 4,801 ($62.73) in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price objective (down from GBX 4,700 ($61.41)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

LON:RIO traded down GBX 41 ($0.54) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 4,020.50 ($52.53). The stock had a trading volume of 1,841,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,631.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Rio Tinto has a one year low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a one year high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84). The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 173.14 ($2.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 4,011 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,510 ($58.93), for a total value of £180,896.10 ($236,372.79). In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,025 shares of company stock worth $18,156,922.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

