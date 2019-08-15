Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 3,177 Shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in MTS Systems were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MTS Systems by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,847,000 after purchasing an additional 69,717 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in MTS Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 463,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in MTS Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 447,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,366,000 after purchasing an additional 56,733 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MTS Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,703,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in MTS Systems in the first quarter valued at about $6,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

MTSC stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,215. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. MTS Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $63.31.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $232.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.96 million. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. MTS Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

In other MTS Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.31 per share, for a total transaction of $56,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $57.00 price objective on MTS Systems and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MTS Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

See Also: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.