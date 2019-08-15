Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,152 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.47% of Model N worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Model N by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 546,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 144,024 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Model N by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 325,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 141,649 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 461.8% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 123,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 101,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MODN shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Model N to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Shares of MODN stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,194. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59. Model N Inc has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.92 million, a P/E ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Model N Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

