Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 92,803 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.20% of Ameris Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1,124.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 256.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 24.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Shares of ABCB stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,158. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.37. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.97 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.72 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague purchased 800 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,692 shares in the company, valued at $288,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

