Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $14.53 Million Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.87% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $14,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 20.0% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 252,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after purchasing an additional 42,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 118,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 95,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

AGM stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.65. 311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,493. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a twelve month low of $55.64 and a twelve month high of $84.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.73. The company has a market cap of $816.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 20.01%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

