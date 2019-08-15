RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RHIM. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 5,620 ($73.44) to GBX 5,740 ($75.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Numis Securities restated a hold rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RHI Magnesita presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 6,007.50 ($78.50).

RHIM stock opened at GBX 4,178 ($54.59) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45. RHI Magnesita has a 12-month low of GBX 3,240 ($42.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,115 ($66.84). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,553.44.

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

