Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.83

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.83 and last traded at $42.70, with a volume of 5062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.07.

REXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.07%.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 23,600 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $984,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,548.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adeel Khan sold 40,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,932,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,836,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,508,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,007,000 after purchasing an additional 205,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

