Revain (R) Market Capitalization Tops $40.07 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Revain token can now be bought for about $0.0827 or 0.00000824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, Revain has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a market capitalization of $40.07 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00275798 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.43 or 0.01320160 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00023516 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00096650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000463 BTC.

About Revain

Revain’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, Kucoin, BTC-Alpha, OKEx, YoBit, BitFlip, C-CEX, Kuna, BitForex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

