Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Short Interest Down 7.1% in July

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,601,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the June 30th total of 4,955,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.9 days. Currently, 17.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 28.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,931,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,046,000 after acquiring an additional 879,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,349,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,859,000 after acquiring an additional 63,229 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,178,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 35,432 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,181,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 109,553 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Rev Group to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rev Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.77.

Rev Group stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 119,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,565. The stock has a market cap of $736.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.96. Rev Group has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.73.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.34 million. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rev Group will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

