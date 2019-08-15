Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) Issues Earnings Results

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 million. Restoration Robotics had a negative return on equity of 1,909.87% and a negative net margin of 128.59%.

Shares of HAIR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,145. Restoration Robotics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 4.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAIR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Restoration Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restoration Robotics in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.

