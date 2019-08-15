Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

Ceridian HCM (NYSE: CDAY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/31/2019 – Ceridian HCM had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Ceridian HCM had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Ceridian HCM was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Ceridian HCM was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Ceridian HCM had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $52.00 to $58.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

CDAY stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.12. The company had a trading volume of 50,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,343. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,002.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 1 year low of $31.39 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Ozzie J. Goldschmied sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $3,401,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $4,403,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,287,662 shares of company stock worth $608,080,296 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 30.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,487,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,004 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $54,385,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 28.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,271,000 after purchasing an additional 647,177 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 219.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,348,000 after purchasing an additional 442,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $18,989,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

