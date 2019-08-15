REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.57

Shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and traded as low as $14.32. REMY COINTREAU/ADR shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 948 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REMYY shares. Bank of America cut REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

