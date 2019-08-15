Remme Trading Down 5.4% This Week (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, Remme has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Remme token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Hotbit, IDEX and Kuna. Remme has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $215,831.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.49 or 0.04629456 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00048088 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000236 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001014 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 659,315,410 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official website is remme.io . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kuna, Gate.io, DEx.top, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

