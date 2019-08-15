Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Relevium Technologies Inc (CVE:RLV) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 294100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71.

Relevium Technologies Company Profile (CVE:RLV)

Relevium Technologies Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of assets or businesses in the health and wellness markets with a focus on e-commerce. The company markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition products, and nutri cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix brand portfolio online, as well as dietary supplements under the LeefyLyfe brand name through its wholesale, retail, and online distribution channels.

