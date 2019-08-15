Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,300 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 399,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on RM. ValuEngine upgraded Regional Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Regional Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Get Regional Management alerts:

In other Regional Management news, COO John D. Schachtel purchased 4,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $109,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,339.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert William Beck purchased 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $129,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,611.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 208,101 shares of company stock valued at $5,227,891 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 203.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Regional Management by 5.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Regional Management by 210.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Regional Management by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Regional Management by 1.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.96. 67,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,924. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 48.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $315.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $84.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.50 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 10.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regional Management will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.